Lakini mungu alifanya yake last month. Hiyo siku nilikuwa na appointment na client Hurlingham.In stead of waking up at 6 as usual,I woke up at 5 so that I can avoid the traffic jam on Mombasa Road.On reaching Cabanas Stage, I received a call from the client saying he won’t make it, that his son fell sick and that they were in hospital.I decided to return back and sleep until 8,that day I had told my manager I was to attend a client.