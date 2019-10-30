Wednesday, October 30, 2019

-A popular Mexican TV journalist identified as, Yanet Garcia has gained massive following on social media because of the way she dresses when reading weather news.





With over 11.8 Million followers on Instagram , the sexy weather girl who looks more of a socialite than a TV personality, never disappoints when she graces the screens.





She rocks sexy tight dresses that flaunt her curvy figure and strikes sexy poses that keep men glued to their television sets.





The petite beauty makes weather news interesting.





Watch video of sexy Garcia doing what she does best.











