Friday, October 4, 2019 - Here’s a photo of Bernard Kariha, the merciless man from Nakuru who set his wife ablaze after she arrived home late.





Bernard’s wife, Lucy Nyira, who succumbed to injuries inflicted by her husband at Rift Valley General Hospital , arrived home at around 7PM last weekend after travelling to Nairobi to buy second hand clothes for re-sale.





When she arrived home, her husband confronted her and when she tried to explain to him that she was caught up in traffic, the evil man slapped her and set her ablaze with petrol.





She succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.





Here’s a photo of the suspect who is expected to be charged with murder.