Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has been bootlicking Deputy President William Ruto after he bought his loyalty.





The former Senator, who was once a diehard of former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has been going round the Country drumming up support for Ruto’s presidency.





The Kenyan DAILY POST is reliably informed that Ruto has been dishing out money and goodies to jobless Khalwale to buy his loyalty.





Well placed sources further whispered to us that the Nissan Patrol that he flosses around with in the village is a gift he received from Ruto.





However, the cunning Deputy President, who knows how to play political games, didn’t give Khalwale the logbook and so, he must sing his tune or lose the guzzler.





Here are photos of the Nissan Patrol that Khalwale has been flossing with yet he is not the real owner.