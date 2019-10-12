Saturday, October 12, 2019

-After 13 days search , the bodies of Mariam Kighenda and her 4 year old daughter were finally recovered after the ill-fated car was removed from the sea bed where it sunk 70 meters deep.





The car slid off from a ferry and sunk in the ocean, leading to a vigorous recovery exercise carried out by Kenya Navy and foreign divers.





On Friday evening, the bodies were removed from the ill-fated car and taken to the mortuary.





Miriam and her daughter were at the back seat of the car holding each other tightly.





Here’s a video of the bodies being transferred from the ill-fated vehicle to a police van.











