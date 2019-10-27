Sunday October 27, 2019

-Renowned political columnist, Kwendo Opanga, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta may abandon Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) due to pressure he is receiving from his brothers and sisters from Mt Kenya region.





On Thursday over 40 Mt Kenyans leaders threatened to reject BBI report should it propose picking of the Executive by parliament.





According to Opanga , if Mt Kenya region rejects BBI , Uhuru, who is serving his second and final term, will forget about it and concentrate on achieving his Big Four Agenda.





"If BBI does not command support in his backyard, President Kenyatta will discard it in exchange for support for his legacy projects of housing, health, manufacturing and infrastructure," Opanga wrote in one of his weekly columns in one of the local dailies.





Opanga termed the sentiments by the leaders as the 'thunder from the mountain' saying it complicated matters for their political kingpin.





"They put BBI and the President's legacy-bound Big Four under scrutiny and in jeopardy," he noted.





Political commentator and veteran journalist David Makali also claimed the president may decide to get rid of the eagerly awaited report.



