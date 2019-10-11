Friday October 11, 2019-

Senior State House officials have reportedly ganged up against President President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita who is currently on a two week leave.





According to impeccable sources, State House comptroller, Kinuthia Mbugua, Solicitor General, Njee Muturi and Interior PS, Karanja Kibicho are among rogue State House officers who want Nzioka Waita fired.





The three old men accuses Waita of using his position to influence senior State appointments such as Inspector General of Police.





The three accuse Waita of Influencing the appointment of Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai who is a Kamba like him





Waita is also accused of influencing the appointment Kenya Railways Business Research General Manager Philip Mainga.





Mainga who is a kamba is a close friend of Nzioka Waita.





“He has been facing a barrage of accusations, with some insiders claiming he only pushes for appointments for people known to him,” said a senior State House source.



