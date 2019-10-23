Wednesday October 23, 2019-

A popular political analyst has revealed the reason why National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga and his wife Mama Ida Odinga are engaged in inheritance dispute with late Fidel Odinga’s widow, Lwam Bekele.





In an interview with KBC on Wednesday morning, Political analyst, Ambrose Weda said the ongoing tussle in Raila Odinga's family is most likely all about the money and assets at risk.





Speaking as a lawyer, Weda who is an advocate of the High Court stated that its possible that the family had placed some assets under Fidel's name, and fear that Lwam will take it with the other portion of the inheritance.





"What I suspect is that the family might have kept some money and assets in his (Fidel) name, and the lace wants to sweep all of it," Weda said.





Weda also advised Raila Odinga’s family to carry themselves with decency, and get a better way of solving the issue, advising that it should not relegate itself before Kenyans over money.





“We should never do all this for the sake of money," he said.



