Monday October 7, 2019 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has called for the immediate arrest of nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, for his incitement remarks during an ODM rally in Kibera on Sunday.





Maina, who was campaigning for ODM candidate, Imran Okoth, in the by-election slated for November 7th, alleged that members of the Kikuyu community who were evicted from their lands in Rift Valley during the 2007-08 post-election violence are yet to return to their places.





Speaking on Monday, Sudi termed Maina’s remarks as incitement on the two communities living in the Rift Valley region.





Sudi called on the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, to order the arrest of Maina who he termed as a tribalist.





“I want to challenge Kamanda to show us an y member from the Kikuyu community who has a title and has not returned to his farm.”





“I want to assure Kamanda that he will not succeed in inciting us against each other despite our political affiliations.”





“We are past that,” Sudi stated.





He warned Kamanda against speaking on anything touching on the two communities in the Rift Valley saying he knew nothing about the challenges the two communities had gone through.





“We will compete fairly in each election and whoever emerges the winner, that will never make us rise against each other.”





“We have learned from our past,” Sudi stated.



