Monday October 16, 2019-

A vocal women representative from Mt Kenya region has has revealed why Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is fast losing her political relevance in Mt Kenya.





Speaking on Wednesday morning when she was interviewed at a local vernacular station, Kass FM, Kirinyaga Women representative Purity Ngirici said Waiguru’s declaration that Mt Kenya region will support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022 has affected her popularity in the vote rich region.





Ngirici said the governor had herself to blame for announcing her political stand without first consulting her electorates.





Despite this, Ngirici maintained that the county boss still had a chance to bounce back to her ‘past glory’ only if she consults and reconsider her position.





“From the time she declared her support for the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, governor Waiguru has remained politically unpopular in Kirinyaga. She went against the will of many county residents, therefore, I am asking her to rethink her position,” Ngirici said.





While echoing Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s recent remarks,Ngirici insisted that selling ODM chief Raila Odinga to the central people was next to zero insisting that the region was already determined under Jubilee’s next candidate in 2022.



