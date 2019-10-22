Tuesday October 22, 2019-

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is in mourning following the death of one of his immediate family member.





Ann Kamoni, who was Raila Odinga’s photographer died on Sunday at Coptic Hospital in Nairobi.





"May your soul rest in the arms of the Lord who formed you from the dust of the earth. My friend Ann Kamoni, may Christ who died for you admit you into his garden of paradise," said Raila Odinga’s communication Director, Philip Etale.





Former ODM Deputy Director of Communications, Seth Odongo eulogised the photographer as a diligent worker.





"Her name, like many of her kind, only appeared on papers as a credit on a photo. I met her fighting addiction. She once broke down at Orange House. She had waned and it showed. That she fought till now only showed her dogged determination to win. Sad she lost," Odongo posted.





Days before she died, the photojournalist had requested for blood donors while at the same hospital





Sources said she was battling a drug addiction before she was admitted at the hospital.



