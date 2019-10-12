Saturday October 12, 2019-

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday sent a message of condolences to the family of Miriam Kigenda and her 4 year old daughter, Amanda Mutheu who drowned into Indian Ocean 14 days ago.





In a statement issued by State House spokesperson, Kanze Dena, Uhuru said he regrets the unfortunate incident and assures all Kenyans that efforts are being made to ensure that a similar incident does not occur in future.





Kanze outlined measures the government has taken to make it easier for people to cross the Likoni Channel.





“Besides the ongoing revamp of ferry services, the President notes that the proposed Likoni Gate Bridge, the ongoing construction of the Dongo Kundu by-pass as well as the completion of the Samburu-Kinango-Kwale Road will help ease the pressure on sea crossing between Mombasa Island and the South Coast,” she said.





The Head of State also thanked the multi-agency team for their relentless efforts in ensuring the long, tedious and risky undertaking was a success.



