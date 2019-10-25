Friday October 25, 2019 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has finally shared his thoughts on remarks made by over 40 Mt Kenya leaders who vowed to shoot down the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) if it proposes a change in the mode of governance from the Presidential to a Parliamentary System.





BBI, which has the backing of Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta is proposing the adoption of a Parliamentary System of government where the Prime Minister‘s position will be introduced.





But on Thursday, Mt Kenya leaders came out guns blazing vowing to shoot down the proposal.





Following their threats, Raila Odinga through ODM’s Communication Director, Philip Etale lashed out at Mt Kenya leaders for jumping into conclusions about the report’s content.





The former Prime Minister said it is shameful that politicians are fighting something they have not seen, terming them deluded and tiny-brained.





“You want to know #BirdbrainedTangatanga, then listen to them fighting something they have not seen.”





“You know these guys are so deluded that they are jumping up and down talking about the BBI report that has not been released.”





“Shame on them," Etale said on behalf of Raila Odinga.





After the handshake on March 9th 2018, Raila and Uhuru deployed the 14-member BBI taskforce to collect views from Kenyans on solutions to the nation's recurrent issues.



