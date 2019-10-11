Friday, October 11, 2019 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has caused a stir on social media after a video of him speaking with a heavy American accent in France went viral.





The controversial governor who is known for his crazy antics and flamboyant lifestyle, was seen explaining how motorists obey traffic lights in France and threatened to arrest anyone flaunting traffic rules in Nairobi when he’s back in the country.





“Unaona vile magari yanaobey traffic lights. Nikirudi Nairobi either wewe ni VIP ama minister utaenda ndani. Traffic lights must be obeyed,” he said.





He also tried to explain to his followers how trains operate in France and his heavy accent has left many in stitches.





Sonko is in Montpellier, France for Milan Pact Awards 2019.





The awards focused on Governance, Sustainable diets and nutrition, social and economic equity, food production, food supply and distribution and food waste prevention, reduction, and management.





Watch the video below.







