Thursday, October 3, 2019 - This angry Matatu tout was caught on camera fighting with a traffic police officer along Mombasa Road.





In the video, the conductor is seen dragging the officer out of the front seat of the 14-seater Matatu resulting in a brief scuffle between the two.





While it is not known what traffic law the matatu crew had broken to warrant arrest, netizens have accused police officers of harassing matatu operators who don’t want to bribe them.





Not long ago, a video of a motorist fighting with a traffic police officer who was seated at the passenger’s seat went viral online.





The officer had to be rescued by onlookers who opened the passenger’s door and pulled him out as the driver sped off.





The motorist was later arrested after the video went viral.





According to Section 103 (a) of the National Police Service Act No. 11 (A) of 2011, assaulting a police officer can attract a fine not exceeding 1 million shillings, imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years, or to both.





Watch the video below.