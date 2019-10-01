Tuesday, October 1, 2019 - The highly anticipated Premier League clash between Manchester United and Arsenal did not live up to most people’s expectations as the two fallen giants played out to a dull 1-1 draw.





To spice things up, Comedian Eric Omondi, who is a huge fan of Man United, shared a video of himself in bed with a sexy lady donning an Arsenal jersey.





He proceeded to undress her in a bid to banter the gunners about the outcome of the match.





However, the skinny funny-man, who is known to push boundaries in his skits, pulled the video down shortly after the match ended all square.





Netizens turned tables on him claiming that his game between the sheets is not any better than United’s exploits on the pitch.





Watch the video below.