According to short videos doing rounds on social media, Jumwa stormed the venue with police in tow after which the scuffle erupted.
Even though the identity of the individual who shot Gumbao during the chaos was yet to be established, it is believed Jumwa had everything to do with his death.
"Aisha Jumwa arrived at the venue in a white car surrounded by bodyguards and it was in the chaos that ensued, a shot was heard,” said a correspondent who witnessed the incident.
