Wednesday October 16, 2019

-Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa is currently in police custody after she was arrested yesterday in connection to the killing of Gumbao Jola, who is an uncle to Reuben Katana, ODM's candidate for the Ganda Ward by-election scheduled for October 17.





According to short videos doing rounds on social media, Jumwa stormed the venue with police in tow after which the scuffle erupted.





Even though the identity of the individual who shot Gumbao during the chaos was yet to be established, it is believed Jumwa had everything to do with his death.





"Aisha Jumwa arrived at the venue in a white car surrounded by bodyguards and it was in the chaos that ensued, a shot was heard,” said a correspondent who witnessed the incident.





Here is the video of how everything went down;-





The Link>>>









The Kenyan DAILY POST







