Thursday October 3, 2019 - Even as the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta strives to retrieve bodies of Mariam and her daughter who drowned at Likoni Ferry, fresh details have emerged about a top government official who had warned Kenyans of an impending tragedy at the Likoni Channel.





According to reports, Auditor General Edward Ouko, in one of his audits, had predicted that the weakening pulleys at the ferry would, one day, cause a tragedy and a year later it came to pass.





In the report, Ouko cited the weakness of the pulleys and plows which are meant to protect passengers from sliding into the ocean.





The report had also highlighted a high level of rot at the parastatal with as high as Ksh400 million already misappropriated, some of which could have solved the issue of the failing pulleys.





“It was observed that most of the pulleys on most ferries are defective thus causing the plows to be submerged in water when the ferries are moving.”





“This endangers both pedestrians and motorists.”





“The company has not insured all ferries for third-party liability, therefore it would be difficult for the company to settle liabilities in case of an accident which requires compensation,” Ouko's report read in part.





And last Sunday, Ouko's worst fears came true after a car plunged into the ocean and killed a mother, Mariam Kighenda, and her four-year-old daughter, Amanda.



