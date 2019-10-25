Friday October 25, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga are said to be keen on expeditious implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative report once it's submitted.





This comes even as a section of leaders from President Uhuru Kenyatta's Mt Kenya region have opposed the report, insisting that they will not support it should it recommend a Parliamentary System of Government.





The BBI team is set to have finished the report next week, with Kenyans expecting the report to recommend a referendum which will lead to constitutional changes.





To minimise expected rebellion, the two reportedly asked the team to make recommendations that can give solutions during their joint trips across the country.





Among the strategies to have the report appeal to the people is the issuance of title deeds to marginalized communities which have been battling with discrimination.





“The report contains specific resolutions for various problems facing Kenyans in various counties,” a member of the task force, who is also close to President Kenyatta, revealed.





The immediate solutions will be rolled out, paving way for many Kenyans to embrace the expected constitutional amendments that will affect the style of Government.





Last week, Uhuru said he was determined to use the BBI to leave behind an enduring legacy built on sustainable peace and unity.





“If there is a legacy, and I am praying to God to help me realise (it) on behalf of the Kenyan people, it's that we should not have any other election where Kenyans will shed their own blood, where their property will be destroyed and where they will be divided along tribal lines,” Uhuru stated.



