Thursday October 31, 2019 - Former President Daniel Arap Moi is fighting for his life at Nairobi Hospital where he is under a life supporting machine.





Moi, 95, is having trouble with one of his lungs and he is using an artificial breathing system meaning if the machine is switched off, the second President of Kenya will be dancing with the angels.





On Monday, Moi‘s lead doctor, Dr David Silverstein, banned members of the public from visiting the ailing President.





President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, were among senior Government officers who had trooped to the Nairobi Hospital but they were not allowed to go to ICU where Moi is fighting for his life.





However on Tuesday, Dr Silverstein gave Uhuru’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, permission to see the former President.





Moi and Mama Ngina Kenyatta have been close friends since the era of the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.





We at The Kenyan DAILY POST wish Mzee a quick recovery.



