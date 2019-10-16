Wednesday October 16, 2019 - MalindI MP, Aisha Jumwa, was arraigned in court on Wednesday afternoon in connection with the murder of an ODM supporter in Ganda Ward, Kilifi County.





Gumbao Jola, who is is an uncle to Reuben Katana, ODM’s candidate for the Ganda Ward by-election was shot at the head and died instantly.





The man who shot him has been identified Jeff Okuto, who is Aisha Jumwa’s estranged boyfriend.





Jeff is the man who was recently arrested when he attempted suicide after Jumwa dumped him.





He fired the killer bullet allegedly to protect his lover, Aisha Jumwa, who is also in police custody over the murder.





The controversial MP, according to sources, frantically attempted to reach Deputy President William Ruto as she was being driven to police cells but the DP refused to pick her calls.



