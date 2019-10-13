Sunday October 13, 2019

-Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has linked a city pastor to the ongoing robberies and kidnapping in Nairobi County.





In a memo he sent to all police stations in Nairobi, DCI George Kinoti stated that Pastor Gladwell Wanjiku Ndei is among criminals planning robberies and hijackings in Nairobi.





Last week gangsters stormed into a lodging in Eastleigh where two men were robbed of Sh6 million, by people believed to be police officers and Wanjiku’s name appeared in one of suspect’s phone records.





Interestingly, the pastor - who is reportedly close to constable Wairimu (having prayed for her in the past), was also linked to the Sh 72 milllion G4S Nairobi heist.





“Is it not strange that this particular pastor seems to be praying for criminal suspects?” said a senior DCI officer who requested anonymity.





The officer went on to claim that the pastor was a favourite in the criminal underworld, as she assured them of divine protection from arrest after charging for a special prayer.





However, on her part, pastor Wanjiku refuted claims that she was part of a grand conspiracy, going on to claim that she did not know that Constable Waithera was a criminal, adding that she indeed knew all three suspects.





“I was shocked to see them on TV being accused of robbery. I had nothing to do with the incident and I also do not offer any special prayers for criminals,” she said.



