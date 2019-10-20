Sunday October 20, 2019

-President Uhuru Kenyatta has already approved a name of a man who he wants to be Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following the demise of Bob Collymore in June.





Collymore, who was a Guyana Born British national, succumbed to blood cancer after battling it for a number of years.





Following his death, Safaricom board appointed Michael Joseph as the acting CEO.





But since Michael Joseph is in his sunset years, the government of Kenya, which has majority of shares in safaricom wants a young technocrat to be appointed as permanent CEO of the giant telco.





According to impeccable sources, Uhuru wants Peter Ndegwa appointed as Safaricom CEO.





Ndegwa is the new head of Diageo’s operations in Europe and the first African to hold this position and his office is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands.





Ndegwa is an accountant with an MBA from the London Business School and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Nairobi.





He joined Diageo in 2004 as the strategy director for East African Breweries Limited (EABL).





Before joining EABL, Ndegwa worked at PwC where he was the sales director between 2006 and 2008.





The new general manager of Diageo Europe also headed Guinness Ghana Breweries between 2011 and 2015.





Ndegwa has an impressive track record where he grew sale revenues by double digits while heading Guinness Breweries in Ghana and Nigeria.



