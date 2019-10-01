Tuesday October 1, 2019 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a city socialite in connection with the murder of billionaire Tob Cohen.









Tob Cohen, 71, disappeared in on July 19th but his body was found inside a septic tank in his Kitisuru home 42 days later.









His wife, Sarah Wairimu, is the chief suspect in the murder and is currently detained at Langata Women’s Prison.









On Monday detectives arrested Nancy Kigwe Wettstein in connection with Cohen’s murder.





Kigwe is the proprietor of both Pivot Point, a hair design and beauty school, and the top-end Urembo Hair Salon and is a close friend of Sarah Wairimu.





DCI boss George Kinoti could not say much about Nancy‘s arrest after the High Court gagged him and the media from disclosing the nature of evidence and progress of investigations.





“It is true we have Nancy here, we are interrogating her,” Kinoti said.



