Monday, October 7, 2019 - President Yoweri has led Ugandans in congratulating siblings Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira who were crowned the winners of the inaugural East Africa’s Got Talent reality show on Sunday.





The two talented singers beat five other contestants from East Africa in the grand finale in Nairobi to take home a cool Sh5 million in prize money.





Taking to twitter, Museveni wrote:





“My grandchildren have told me about our talented bazukulu (grandchildren) Esther and Ezekiel who have won an East African Talent competition this (Sunday) evening. I am told they are very good singers. I congratulate them,”





Rwanda’s cultural troupe, Intayoberana, came second with Kenyan child singing sensation, Janelle Tamara finishing third.





Ugandan radio host Gaetano Kagwa, Kenyan journalist, Jeff Koinange, Tanzanian songstress Vanessa Mdee and Jamaican-Rwandan disc jockey, Makeda, were the judges of the show that was hosted by celebrated Ugandan comedienne, Anne Kansiime.