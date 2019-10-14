Monday October 14, 2019 - Suba North lawmaker, Millie Odhiambo, has cautioned Deputy President William Ruto against holding political grudges for too long.





Speaking on K24’s Punchline on Sunday evening, the MP accused Ruto of holding political grudges over comments she perceives targets her community.





Odhiambo said Ruto needs to work on some issues if he wants to win the Presidency in 2022.





“I would say Ruto needs to work on certain issues.”





“He holds grudges…He needs to stop talking about hawa watu wa kung’oa reli (these people who usually uproot the railway lines).”





“As a person who is a political leader, you should not target ethnic communities like he has been doing” Odhiambo said.





Millie maintained that all political leaders, especially those who are yearning to lead the country like Ruto should always strive to unite Kenyans rather than dividing them through unfortunate remarks.





“When you are in politics, there is no rear view mirror.”





“In the last election, I did say unpleasant things against Uhuru but now I am saying nice things about him,” she said.





She challenged Ruto to emulate ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, who had put aside his 2017 political differences with President Uhuru Kenyatta and embraced the handshake for the sake of peace in the country.



