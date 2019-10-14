Monday October 14, 2019 - Jubilee candidate in the upcoming Kibra by-election, McDoanald Mariga, has blamed Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati, for the chaos that erupted in Kibra resulting in his stoning and damaging of his car.





Speaking yesterday, Mariga urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to censure Arati for ordering ODM goons to attack his motorcade during campaigns.





But Arati has since distanced himself from the chaos and instead blamed Jubilee for seeking cheap publicity by mudslinging him.





According to Arati, Kibra is his neighboring constituency and could therefore not have ignited violence.





Besides, it is not his duty to stop Mariga or anyone from passing through Ngong Road to campaign.





During the fracas, Mariga’s vehicle was pelted with stones by youths who also burnt tyres along Ngong Road.





The by-election is scheduled for 7th of November this year.



