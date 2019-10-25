Friday October 25, 2019

-A prominent National Super Alliance (NASA) MP has revealed the man who sponsored 40 Mt Kenya MPs who vowed

to shoot down attempts to alter the presidential system.





Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) team had proposed the creation of a powerful prime minister elected by Parliament and a ceremonial president.





In a press conference on Thursday, the over 40 lawmakers led by Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, Ndaragua MP Jeremiah Kioni and Meru Senator Mithika Linturi vowed to reject any proposal to have either the president or prime minister elected in Parliament or through any other means other than directly by the people.





However according to nominated MP, Godfrey Osotsi, the leaders were sponsored by Deputy President William Ruto who is against the BBI.





“These are people who are acting at the behest of the deputy president. The DP is using all the loopholes to derail the reform agenda. These are people who do not want change in this country. They want raw power,” Osotsi said.





Although he's yet to have a stand on whether or not to support BBI report, Dr Ruto has often lashed at the team accusing it of using a short cut to change the constitution.



