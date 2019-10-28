Monday October 28, 2019 - Nairobi traffic jams are now estimated to cost the Kenyan economy over Sh100 billion every year, which would translate to about Sh11 million per hour.





So bad is the gridlock in the capital that a United States NGO ranked Nairobi as the fourth most congested city globally.





For instance, it will take you 3 hours to get into the city through Globe Cinema Roundbout.

This is because of Kahama Hotel.





According to a source from Kenya National Highway Authority (KENHA), Kahama Hotel was planned for demolition during the construction of the Thika Super Highway but the owner bribed engineers and the hotel was left standing.

The hotel is owned by the late James Mwangi Kirungo.





When he died, Kirungo had amassed wealth totaling to billions of shillings.





Kirungo was the owner Parklands Shade Hotel Ltd which is estimated to be worth Sh 1 billion.





He was also the man behind Klub 1 House in Parklands whose current value of the leasehold land and developments on the land is more than Sh300 million.





His other properties are the Kahama Hotels in Nairobi and Mombasa each valued at Sh200 million.



