Thursday October 17, 2019 - Renowned political columnist and a scholar, Prof Makau Mutua, has weighed in on the appointment of former Othaya MP, Mary Wambui, to chair the National Employment Authority (NEA).





On Monday, Uhuru through Labour Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yattani, appointed Wambui as the NEA chairperson.





In a tweet on Thursday, Makau said that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s appointment is ill-advised.





The vocal US-based lawyer said that the President has failed the Kenyan youth after the appointment noting that the appointment is not in line with the Big Four Agenda.





Makau reminded the Head of State that he should allow Wambui and other old officials in Government to retire.





“its folly and corrupt patronage for the Kenya government to appoint Mary Wambui — a functionally illiterate retiree — to head the National Employment Authority. This isn’t how to achieve the Big Four Agenda @SakajaJohnson@DonaldBKipkorir@ahmednasirlaw@WMutunga@DavidNdii,” Mutua wrote



