Wednesday October 30, 2019 - Former President Daniel Moi is responding well to treatment.





This was revealed by his family who noted that the former Head of State is alert and aware of his surroundings.





In a statement to Kenyans, Press Secretary and family Spokesman, Lee Njiru, said the family is displeased with the negative and alarmist reports being peddled around about Mzee Moi's health.





Njiru said Mzee Moi is being attended to by a professional medical team, led by his personal physician, Dr. David Silverstein.





"He is alert and conscious of his surroundings.”





“The family is asking the media to, in this regard, publish only the medical bulletins issued through the legally established official channel," Njiru said.





"The family is extremely thankful and grateful to all Kenyans and well-wishers from abroad for their prayers and 'speedy recovery' messages."





Njiru said Moi's family has noted with appreciation the immense interest his hospitalisation has generated.





"This is informed by his considerable stature, both in Kenya and the international sphere," he said.





Moi was admitted at Nairobi Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit after his lungs collapsed.





He is now breathing through the machines



