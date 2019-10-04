Friday October 4, 2019

-Sarah Wairimu, the widow of slain city tycoon Tob Cohen,

Wairimu, who has been in custody for 37 days, denied the charges of killing Tob Cohen.

Wairimu's co-accused Peter Karanja who was arraigned separately did not plead to the charges for the murder of Cohen.

The court ordered that he be taken for mental examination before he takes a plea.

Karanja will be brought back to court on October 11 for plea after a medical report is tabled.

The two according to prosecutions killed Tob Cohen on July 19th and after beating him to death, they threw his body inside a septic tank.

42 days later , Cohen ‘s decomposing body was found by sleuths from Directive of Criminal Investigations who claimed Wairimu and Karanja planned the murder with a motive of inheriting Cohen’s properties.