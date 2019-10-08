Tuesday October 8, 2019 -Tiaty MP William Kamket on Monday launched scathing attacks on Deputy President William Ruto, saying he is the father of corruption and his home in Sugoi is the headquarter of corruption in Kenya.





Speaking at his Baringo backyard, Kamket, a close ally of KANU leader Gideon Moi, dragged Geothermal Development Company to the latest controversy to Jubilee, accused Dr Ruto of being behind a company that was contracted by GDC to generate power in Tiaty.





Last week, Kamket and Woman Representative, Gladwell Tungo, forced Energy CS Charles Keter to temporary stop launching of the project over compensation disagreements.





He claims that the company which was given the contract is closely linked to Dr Ruto, adding that the DP harbours corruption.





"We know the GDC has conspired with a certain company to steal. This company belongs to those who stole from Kimwarer and Arror. They all have links to Sugoi corruption headquarters. I'll deal with them," he claimed.





Over the weekend, another member of anti-Ruto campaigns, Maina Kamanda, accused the DP of even 'stealing from the dead' in reference to Joseph Murumbi's land.





"We cannot allow him to distabilise Nairobi. I never used to collect rent in my Mathare apartments but now I can. The people of Kibra are not fools to allow Ruto impose Mariga on them," he said.





"He has converted his Karen home to a hotel, ensure you take the money he gives. Ask him to give even Sh5,000. He has stolen a lot even from the dead people. You read newspapers on how he's taking old people's land," he said.



