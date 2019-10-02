Wednesday October 2, 2019 -Activist Okiya Omtatah has released a list of eight members of Parliament and two senators who are suspected to be holding dual citizenship.





In his letter to Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and posted on his Twitter account, Omtatah wants the commission to probe the legislators as it is against the Kenya's constitution for anybody with a foreign citizenship to hold any state office.





The MPs and Senators with dual citizenship include;-





Adan Bare Duale (Garissa) (Somalia)





Adan Haji Ali (Mandera South) (Somalia)





Mohammed Dahir Duale (Dadaab) (Somalia)





Mohammed Garane (Lagdera) (Somalia)





Yusuf Hassan Abdi (Kamukunji) (UK)





Safia Sheikh Abdi (Marsabit) (Somalia and Ethiopia)





Jane Kihara (Naivasha) (US)





Charles Ngusya Nguna (Mwingi West) (Greece)





Ledama Olekina (Senator Narok) (US)





Susan Kihika (Senator Nakuru) (US)





Omtatah, who further requested EACC to disclose their findings within 15 days, said that it is important for the lawmakers to adhere to the laws they expected the diplomats to adhere to.





"In the spirit of adhering to the rule of law and applying the law consistently and equally to all, it’s of overwhelming national importance and public interest that our legislators submit themselves to the same standards they have set for diplomats,” reads part of Omtatah’s letter.