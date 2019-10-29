Tuesday October 29, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has ordered Education Cabinet Secretary, George Magoha, to immediately introduce a curriculum on water and sanitation in schools.





Ruto issued the Executive Order as he opened the 2019 Kenya Sanitation Conference at KICC, Nairobi.





"Children in primary and secondary schools need an early introduction to the best practice of water usage to avoid instances of water wastage,” Ruto stated.





“In this regard, I direct the Ministry of Education to introduce a compulsory curriculum on water and sanitation in all our schools," Ruto directed.





The DP argued that future generations need to be taught how to conserve natural resources at an early age.





He highlighted irrigation, a key topic of discussion in the conference, as one of the big enablers of President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big 4 Agenda.





He added that food security could be achieved through strengthening the Ministry of Water in its efforts to promote irrigation farming.





Ruto further argued that the provision of improved and quality sanitation services would go a long way in the attainment of Universal Health Coverage.



