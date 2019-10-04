Friday October 4, 2019 – The Ministry of Health has finally identified the name of the mysterious disease that forced Starehe Girls Centre to be closed indefinitely on Thursday.





A total of 52 students were isolated following cases of students with high-pitched cough, sneezing and low-grade fever in the school.





But in a statement to Kenyans on Friday, a team of doctors from MoH said the mysterious disease was mass hysteria.





The doctors also said that cold incidents indicated two cases of rhinovirus.





Rhinovirus is the most common viral infectious agent in humans and is the predominant cause of common cold.





The team collected appropriate specimens that were tested at the National Public Health Laboratories.





The doctors, who were dispatched from Mathare Mental Hospital, Nairobi, also recommended a group therapy for the students as well as staff and caregivers.





"There is a need for continuous counselling of the students, sensitisation and awareness creation on mental health and self-care to avert possible future occurrence,” one doctor advised the school head.



