Tuesday October 15, 2019 - Jubilee Party digital strategist, Pauline Njoroge, has announced that she is sick after falling ill on Saturday.





In a social media narration on Monday, Njoroge who is close to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, said she was diagnosed with H-pylori bacteria.





“Yesterday I went to the hospital and long story short, the test results showed h-pylori and amoeba.”





“The doctor prescribed a 14 day kit and two other set of medicines.”





“The total cost of the medicines was Ksh 11,160.”





“That was minus the consultation fee and the lab tests which included a pregnancy test (yes, the doctor insisted on a pregnancy test,” Njoroge said.





H-pylori can enter your body and live in your digestive tract.





After many years, they can cause sores called ulcers, in the lining of your stomach or the upper part of your small intestine.





H-pyroli is also a Mouth Transmitted Disease (MTD) and not Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD).





It is commonly transmitted through kissing or swallowing somebody’s saliva.



