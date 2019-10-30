Wednesday October 30, 2019 -ODM leader Raila Odinga hosted a delegation of the Kikuyu community Kibra yesterday.





The former Prime Minister engaged the delegation of community leaders a closed-door meeting in a bid to drum up support for his party's candidate in the November 7, Kibra parliamentary by-election, Imran Okoth.





Raila took his time to explain that when it came to the problems and challenges faced by the residents of Kibra, one's tribe didn't matter, going on to urge them to allow Imran to pick the mantle from his late brother, Ken Okoth.





"Spent part of the afternoon engaging with a delegation of representatives from the Kikuyu community who reside in Kibra. They expressed their confidence in and support for Imran Okoth in the upcoming by-election," he stated.





In his address, Raila took the delegation down memory lane, touching on how the freedom fighters banded together to attain self-governance.





The ODM leader went on to welcome Imran to address the business community with the parliamentary hopeful going on to sell his agenda.





On his part, Imran promised to revamp education sector in the constituency if he is elected the next MP for Kibra.





"If you elect me on November 7, within the first 100 days or less, we will have completed the construction of Kibra Secondary school before moving on to the construction of Jamhuri Primary school," Imran announced to much jubilation.



