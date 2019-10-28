Monday October 28, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly surrounded himself with 8 individuals who run the show as he seeks to leave behind a legacy before 2022.





According to those close to the President, the Son of Jomo wants to ensure his Big Four agenda is successful before he leaves office in 2022.





He also wants to ensure the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is adopted before he leaves State House in 2022.





In order to fulfil the above, the Head of State has surrounded himself with trusted allies who are running the show to secure his legacy.





Conspicuously missing from the list is Deputy President William Ruto who assisted him in 2013 and 2017 to be elected as President.





Here are 8 individuals who are part of Uhuru’s kitchen Cabinet.





1. Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





2. Interior CS, Fred Matiangi





3. Interior PS, Karanja Kibicho





4. State House comptroller, Kinuthia Mbugua.





5. Political Strategist, Nancy Gitau





6. Chief of Defence Forces Gen Samson Mwathethe





7. Director-General National Intelligence Service, Maj-Gen Philip Wachira Kameru





8. Chief of Staff and Head of Civil Service, Joseph Kinyua.



