Like independent call girls, employees of escort agencies work in private locations or offices and charge relatively high prices. You’ll mostly find them in high end locations outside town such as Valley Arcade, Hurlingham and Westlands. They are generally hotter, satisfying and more safe because getting tested is a requirement for them.



‘Mboch ‘ Prostitutes

This form of prostitution has just emerged. Bachelors hire a yummy mboch who does the cleaning and also gets paid for sex. Even married men do the same behind their wives backs. Apart form the normal salary, a mboch is paid bonuses for performing ‘D’-sucking and bendover stunts for ‘Baba wa Nyumba’. Most mboches actually, even those who had never imagined selling their bodies never refuse this kind of arrangement. They get ushered into it by the horny men that have employed them and the habit becomes engrained in their DNA.



River Road Prostitutes

These women are located in downtown Nairobi in shady brothels that are dedicated locations where guys pay for sex. The prices they charge are "moderate,". These riveroad prostitutes also endure "moderate exploitation" since they have to give part of their earnings to the brothel owners or the pimp mama in charge.Yes, these women have a bonafide pimp who set the rules, controls their actions, and takes their earnings.



Bar maids

Because of their low-to-moderate wages, most barmaids in Nairobi have no qualms about doubling as prostitutes. These sex workers make initial contact with men while at work then make arrangements to have sex with them at separate locations. I explained more on why you should never date a Kenyan barmaid here



Streetwalker

Streetwalkers earn relatively little money and are vulnerable to exploitation. Not surprisingly, they report less job satisfaction and get paid less than "indoor prostitutes" (bar workers, brothel workers, or call girls).

Streetwalking is also notoriously dangerous. Some get beaten by clients or get exploited by police officers, Their services are mostly performed in the client’s car or at a cheap lodging in town.



Estate Prostitutes

Estate prostitutes work for themselves in their houses, charge relatively fair prices, and stay away from the public eye. They likely advertise their services online, with a list of do’s and don’t’s and they also get to keep their profits since they're self-employed. They also have other jobs. That’s right. Estate prosititues are are flatbacks. A flatback is one who does an honest days work for an honest days dollar in the world of prostitution. They are interested in a fair and even exchange as agreed upon by themselves and the customer Don’t be surprised to find out that the hot accountant in your accompany also doubles as a whore.



Socialites

Vera Sidika, Huddah Monroe, you can name the all. They all sell their cookie for the dollar. A socialite is just a decorated whore, Socialites record greater job satisfaction since they are free from the arbitrary regulations inflicted on their lower class sisters. They get to have the say in how things are done in the bedroom and also have the luxury of flying business class to shag wealthy Viagra popping grandpas abroad.

Sponsor babes

The numbers in this category are increasing by the day. College girls and young ladies who are in their first jobs are constantly looking for rich men to finance their lifestyles in exchange for sex. Even ladies that are in serious relationships are secretly seeing rich men on the side. It has become a lifestyle for these girls. They pride themselves in it while rolling with the mantra “Kama hauna kitu jitoe” . Woe unto the broke niggas. It’s survival for the fittest out here.



Massage Parlor Prostitutes

Almost all massage parlors offer ‘happy ending’ services nowadays. In fact the massage is just some form of foreplay to trigger the customer to pay for the end product. When you go for a genuine massage, the girls ‘touch touch’ you in all the right places then when your thirst levels are up, they inform you about other ‘special packages’. The temptation is high so you just go ahead and pay for the B.J or quickie anyway.