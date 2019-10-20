Sunday, October 20, 2019- Police are hunting for a middle aged pot-bellied man who has been caught on CCTV footage stealing a laptop from an office in the city.





Apparently, the man has been caught on tape several times stealing phones and laptops from offices in the CBD.





In this latest footage, the man is seen casually walking into an office, pretending to be a client, then steals a laptop after noticing nobody was watching him.





The footage captures him clearly and the thief has since been identified as Rooney Nderi Macharia of ID no. 21702435.





Police have appealed to members of the public to volunteer information that could lead to his arrest.





Watch the video below.







