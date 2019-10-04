Friday, October 4, 2019 - A 25 year old woman from Nakuru identified as Lucy Nyira, has died in hospital where fighting for her life after her 24 year old husband set her ablaze for arriving home late.





Lucy went to buy second hand clothes for re-sale in Nairobi last weekend and when she arrived home late, her husband confronted her.





When she explained to her husband that she got home late after being stuck in traffic, he slapped her and then poured petrol on her eyes before setting her ablaze.





She arrived home at 7PM which according to her husband was late.





The woman who has been married for 3 years was admitted at Nakuru Level 5 Hospital where she succumbed to injuries today.





See the injuries she sustained after her husband set her ablaze.