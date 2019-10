"I have had a gun pointed on my head and being forced to accept to do things that I cannot mention on radio. I am ready to die but I cannot even for a minute agree with what the slavery that they wanted to put me in (Kwani mara ngapi nimechukuliwa nikapelekwa milimani, nikapelekwa msituni nikawekewa bastola kichwani nikubaliane na kile ambacho sitaweza kulisema lakini nilikataa nikasema niko radi kufa lakini hata kwa dakika moja siwezi kubaliana na utumwa ambao walitaka kunitumikisha nao, siwezi!)," Muhando said.