Saturday October 19, 2019 -Renowned Tanzania gospel musician, Rose Muhando, has exposed her former manager, revealing how he frustrated her with his sexual advances.





Speaking during an interview on Radio Citizen’s Jambo Kenya show on Friday morning, Muhando revealed that her manager came up with the allegations after she turned down his sexual advances.





“I did not want to be a sex slave and he (manager) started the scandal after I said no to his advances (…Sikutaka kuwa mtumwa wa ngono, sitaki hata leo. Potelea mbali hata kama yeye alitaka kuchukua vitu vyangu, akaamua kunitengenezea scandal sababu nilimkataa) ” said Ms Muhando," Muhando stated.





The musician who recently made a comeback in the music industry claimed at some point she was coerced to do things she could not say in public.





"I have had a gun pointed on my head and being forced to accept to do things that I cannot mention on radio. I am ready to die but I cannot even for a minute agree with what the slavery that they wanted to put me in (Kwani mara ngapi nimechukuliwa nikapelekwa milimani, nikapelekwa msituni nikawekewa bastola kichwani nikubaliane na kile ambacho sitaweza kulisema lakini nilikataa nikasema niko radi kufa lakini hata kwa dakika moja siwezi kubaliana na utumwa ambao walitaka kunitumikisha nao, siwezi!)," Muhando said.





She recently released a new song featuring Kenyan musician Ringtone which received a lot of positive reception.





