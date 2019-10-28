Monday, October 28, 2019

- City socialite Faith Makau alias, Amber Ray, started a thread where she urged ladies to reveal some of the weird fetish they have encountered from men during sex.





Ladies poured their hearts and revealed strange things that men demand during sex.





Some men demand their toes to be sucked while others lick armpits.





Others even urinate in their partner’s mouths as a way of satisfying their sexual thirst.





Read these mindblowing confessions.















