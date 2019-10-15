Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - Uasin Gishu Women Rep, Gladys Shollei, has kicked out her husband out of their matrimonial home after he failed to satisfy her in bed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST is reliably informed that Sam Shollei, a former Standard Group Chief Executive Officer, turned into a heavy drinker after he was fired from the giant media station in 2017 over poor performance and conflict of interest.





After losing the plum job, he started camping in clubs, leaving his thirsty wife to suffer long dry spells as he enjoyed the bottle.





We have also learnt that his wife, Gladys, was being serviced by a Kisii farmer before she became a Women Rep after her husband failed to satisfy her in bed courtesy of the bottle.





At one point, Shollei found the energetic Kisii man having sex with his wife at their Uasin Gishu farm house.





He is said to have whipped out his gun and fired a bullet into the man’s thighs.





However, the matter was quickly swept under the carpet because of his connections.





At that time when he busted his wife dishing out the forbidden fruit to another man, he was the CEO of Standard Media Group.





After losing his well paying job at Standard Media Group in 2017, his wife won the Uasin Gishu Women Rep seat and she started calling the shots.





Being jobless, Shollei turned into a drunkard and failed to perform in bed.





The Women Rep who has been calling the shots and treating her jobless husband like trash has kicked him out of their matrimonial home in Kitusuru.





He is currently sleeping in hotels and at times, he seeks refuge at Faith Rono’s house, a Standard Media Group staff who happens to be his secret lover.



