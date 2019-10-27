Monday, October 28, 2019- Police in Nairobi have recovered 151 smartphones and several laptops believed to have been stolen from city residents.





Seven suspects were arrested during the raid along Mfangano Street aimed at curbing theft of electronic goods.





The officers also found a gadget used to distort phone identification features and disable tracking systems before it is sold to the next user.





Nairobi Central sub county police commander (SCPC) Stanley Atavachi on Sunday said the suspects will be charged with robbery with violence.





““The seven will be charged with robbery with violence and an alternative charge of handling stolen property because to us they are the perpetrators of the robberies until they prove they did not participate in in it,” Atavachi said.





Consequently, police have appealed to Nairobians who may have been robbed or had their mobile phones stolen to visit Central Police Station to help in identifying the gadgets.





Recently, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti cautioned the public to only make purchases from dealers with fixed business premises and who have the necessary authorization documents.





“It is risky and dangerous to buy any electronic device from suspicious outlets. Most are those who buy stolen items from armed gangsters who have violently robbed innocent citizens and in the process kill and maim them,” said Kinoti.







