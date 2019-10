Police in Nairobi have recovered 151 smartphones and several laptops believed to have been stolen from city residents.

a gadget used to distort phone identification features and disable tracking systems before it is sold to the next user.

Nairobi Central sub county police commander (SCPC) Stanley Atavachi on Sunday said the suspects will be charged with robbery with violence.

““The seven will be charged with robbery with violence and an alternative charge of handling stolen property because to us they are the perpetrators of the robberies until they prove they did not participate in in it,” Atavachi said.