Thursday, October 24, 2019 - A video showing how most schools don’t care about the safety of kids when ferrying them to school and back has emerged and caused panic among parents.





In the video that has been shared online by a concerned social media user, the kids are overloaded inside the school van and packed like a sack of cabbages.





The 14 seater van was ferrying more than 40 pupils.





These are the type of schools that put profits first before the safety of the kids.





Imagine what would happen in case of an accident.





Watch video.