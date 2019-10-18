Friday October 18, 2019

-Deputy President William Ruto may not after all physically campaign for MacDonald Mariga in Kibra by-election despite pulling strings in the campaigns.





This is after it emerged that he is contemplating canceling last-minute rally in Kibra, ostensibly to avoid unnecessary embarrassment when his candidate, McDoand Mariga, loses to ODM’s Imran Okoth.





According to Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir, who chairs Jubilee campaigns, Ruto is contemplating to cancel the last-minute rally, arguing that the contest could be narrowed to a Ruto-Raila affair.





“We will only advise him to come if his presence there will add value to our candidate’s popularity. If it is necessary, then we will advise him to come. We don’t want to make the campaigns be a contest between Raila and Ruto,” said Korir.





Official campaigns will end on Monday November 4th, three days to the poll. Mariga is competing with Imran Okoth, Ramadhan Khamisi, Eliud Owalo among others.





The ODM team has also scheduled the same day for a mega rally at Joseph Kang'ethe grounds where Raila Odinga is expected to campaign in person.





On Sunday after Mashujaa Day, Mombasa Governor Ali Joho and his Kakamega counterpart Wycliffe Oparanya are expected to lead campaigns in Kibra according to George Aladwa.





“We have demarcated the constituency in a way that will enable us to reach every door in Kibra. This is an ODM constituency and the strategy we have deployed will enable us to recapture the seat," Aladwa said.



