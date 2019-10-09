Wednesday October 9, 2019 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has torn Deputy President William Ruto into pieces, accusing him of eyeing a prime piece of property in Kibra.





Speaking during a church service at ACK Holy Trinity Church Makina in Kibera, Owino warned the people Kibra never to elect McDoanald Mariga because Ruto is just using him to access Kibra and grab all the public land available just like he grabbed land that belonged to Lang’ata Primary and proceeded to teargas innocent children.





"Raundi hii anangoja kijana wake aingie ndio Toy Market iende na mashamba zingine hapa Kibra,”





“(This time he wants his guy to secure the parliamentary seat so that he can grab Toy Market land," the vocal legislator stated.





The ODM legislator went on to blast Mariga for claiming to be looking out for the people of Kibra, yet he had no idea what challenges they faced.





In his scathing attack, he mocked the former footballer for refusing to play for Harambee Stars over money owed to him.





He also trolled Mariga for scoring only six goals in six years and never sponsoring any local stars from AFC Leopards Football Club, in his career as a footballer in Italy.



